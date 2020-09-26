Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $305.77

Cerillion PLC (LON:CER)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.77 and traded as low as $304.00. Cerillion shares last traded at $312.00, with a volume of 6,114 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerillion in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Cerillion alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 305.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 269.93. The stock has a market cap of $92.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29.

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service, and 3rd Party. It offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.