LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. CLSA initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. FMR LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LexinFintech by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LexinFintech by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in LexinFintech by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

