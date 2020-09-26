ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZLNDY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.05 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. ZALANDO SE/ADR had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZALANDO SE/ADR will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZALANDO SE/ADR

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

