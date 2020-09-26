CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $320.71

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.71 and traded as low as $319.50. CMC Markets shares last traded at $320.50, with a volume of 358,994 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCX. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 284 ($3.71).

The stock has a market capitalization of $925.93 million and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 320.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.32.

About CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco Global Water ETF Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Invesco Global Water ETF Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Short Interest Up 4,111.1% in September
MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Short Interest Up 4,111.1% in September
Countrywide Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $110.65
Countrywide Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $110.65
MarketAxess Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
MarketAxess Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Pacific Ethanol Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub
Pacific Ethanol Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub
International Public Partnerships Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $161.16
International Public Partnerships Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $161.16


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report