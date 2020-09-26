CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $320.71

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.71 and traded as low as $319.50. CMC Markets shares last traded at $320.50, with a volume of 358,994 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCX. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 284 ($3.71).

The stock has a market capitalization of $925.93 million and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 320.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.32.

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

