Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.15

Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and traded as low as $7.69. Fulham Shore shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 562,762 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.04, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $48.47 million and a PE ratio of 122.50.

About Fulham Shore (LON:FUL)

The Fulham Shore PLC operates and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates 59 restaurants, including 16 restaurants under The Real Greek name and 43 restaurants under the Franco Manca name. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

