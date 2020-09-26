iShares MSCI Australia ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWA)

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,050 put options on the company. This is an increase of 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,525 put options.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,145,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after acquiring an additional 177,890 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,697,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 276,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 75,225 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 231,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

