Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Shares Down 38.7%

Siyata Mobile Inc (CVE:SIM) traded down 38.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$5.25 and last traded at C$5.78. 153,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,085% from the average session volume of 3,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.43.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Siyata Mobile from C$1.14 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and a P/E ratio of -73.16.

Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile Inc will post 0.0202817 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications systems for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 3G mobile networks under the Uniden Cellular brand. The company's products include Uniden UCP100, a communications device for commercial vehicles, trucks, and fleets that allows drivers to talk and drive with a clearer signal; Uniden UCP200, a connected vehicle smartphone that provides in-vehicle voice calls and various Android-based automotive applications and multi-media contents; and BAGFONE, a cellular mobile device packaged in a rugged case allowing better communication in remote locations.

