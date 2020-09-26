Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.77

Africa Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.70. Africa Oil shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 8,330 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of $330.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company also holds an interest in a producing asset in deep-water Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp.

