Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.54

Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.50. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 22,904 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $202.42 million and a PE ratio of -16.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.35 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Lucara Diamond Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

