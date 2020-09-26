BidaskClub Downgrades Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Sell

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NLTX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NLTX opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $484.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

