Traders Purchase High Volume of AMBEV S A/S Call Options (NYSE:ABEV)

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 15,287 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 770% compared to the typical volume of 1,757 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABEV. HSBC upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,694,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,098 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth $379,797,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 336.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,743,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 25.1% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 821,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 164,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.81.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.