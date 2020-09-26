iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,432 call options on the company. This is an increase of 360% compared to the average volume of 746 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $43.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $46.03.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

