Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.73

Sunnyside Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:SNNY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $10.90. Sunnyside Bancorp shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 1,212 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08.

About Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY)

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington that provides various banking products and services in New York. Its deposit products include certificate of deposit, money market, savings, NOW, noninterest-bearing demand, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnyside Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnyside Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.