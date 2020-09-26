Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.98

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and traded as low as $18.56. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 67,838 shares.

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Senior Officer Neil Solomons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,961,373.85. Also, Senior Officer Robert Huizinga sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total value of C$266,176.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,969,553.26.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

