EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, HSBC raised EDENRED S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of EDNMY opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. EDENRED S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

