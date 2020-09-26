Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Upland Resources Ltd (LON:UPL)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.61. Upland Resources shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 8,183,092 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.75.

Upland Resources Company Profile (LON:UPL)

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

