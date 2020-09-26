Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.05

Tomtom NV Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.05 and traded as low as $3.55. Tomtom shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 330 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

About Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

