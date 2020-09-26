USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.81

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $1.76. USINAS SIDERURG/S shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 1,002 shares traded.

USNZY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USINAS SIDERURG/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $922.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot rolled coils, thin sheets, cold rolled steel products, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets.

