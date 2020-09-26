Ensign Energy Services Inc (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESVIF. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.10 to $0.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESVIF stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.37.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.