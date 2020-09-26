SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.94

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and traded as low as $49.90. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF shares last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 290,547 shares changing hands.

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

