Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 128,250 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical volume of 71,250 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 732.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3,750.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $62.44.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

