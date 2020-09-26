Green Dot Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,352 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 370% compared to the typical daily volume of 500 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDOT. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.06. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $316.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 17,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $849,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $590,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $1,771,412. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

