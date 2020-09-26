Green Dot Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,352 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 370% compared to the typical daily volume of 500 call options.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GDOT. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.91.
Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.06. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17.
In related news, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 17,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $849,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $590,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $1,771,412. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
