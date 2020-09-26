Radiant Creations Group (OTCMKTS:RCGP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Radiant Creations Group Inc (OTCMKTS:RCGP)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.30. Radiant Creations Group shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 6,190 shares traded.

About Radiant Creations Group (OTCMKTS:RCGP)

The Radiant Creations Group, Inc develops and markets proprietary scientific technologies and cosmetics, and over-the-counter personal enhancement products and devices over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary products, which include anti-aging and revitalizing skin cream under the Radiant Creations label.

