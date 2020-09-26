Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 74,958 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 74,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,798,121.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 36,020 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,760.40.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 123,883 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,942,667.51.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 322,979 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,318,893.97.

On Friday, August 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 139,044 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,761,709.72.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,869 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.99 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.31.

NYSE KOD opened at $58.33 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 3,241.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

