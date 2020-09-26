Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 74,958 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Stock

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 74,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,798,121.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 24th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 36,020 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,760.40.
  • On Thursday, September 3rd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 123,883 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,942,667.51.
  • On Tuesday, September 8th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 322,979 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,318,893.97.
  • On Friday, August 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 139,044 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,761,709.72.
  • On Wednesday, August 19th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,869 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.99 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.31.

NYSE KOD opened at $58.33 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 3,241.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BidaskClub Downgrades Neoleukin Therapeutics to Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Neoleukin Therapeutics to Sell
Traders Purchase High Volume of AMBEV S A/S Call Options
Traders Purchase High Volume of AMBEV S A/S Call Options
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Sunnyside Bancorp Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.73
Sunnyside Bancorp Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.73
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.98
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.98
EDENRED S A/ADR Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
EDENRED S A/ADR Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report