David E. Shaw Sells 150,000 Shares of Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 150,000 shares of Schrodinger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $7,137,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Schrodinger stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.63. Schrodinger Inc has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

