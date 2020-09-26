Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Shares Gap Down to $0.71

Titan Mining Corp (TSE:TI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.63. Titan Mining shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 850 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TI. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Titan Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$0.10 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $87.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.23.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

