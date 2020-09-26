Bravada Gold (CVE:BVA) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Bravada Gold Co. (CVE:BVA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. Bravada Gold shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 34,500 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and a PE ratio of -11.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

Get Bravada Gold alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald Nigel Bunting sold 3,212,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$578,201.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,460.

Bravada Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds 11 exploration and development properties with 1,169 claims covering an area of approximately 9,400 hectares.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bravada Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravada Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.