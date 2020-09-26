AAR Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,356 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 226 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AAR by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AAR by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in AAR by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of AAR stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. AAR has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.92 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.12 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

AIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.