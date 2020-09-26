Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.53

Phoenix Global Resources PLC (LON:PGR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $7.25. Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 50,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.53. The stock has a market cap of $222.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.74.

Phoenix Global Resources Company Profile (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Argentina. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Upstream Capital Partners VI Limited.

