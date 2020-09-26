Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.53

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Phoenix Global Resources PLC (LON:PGR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $7.25. Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 50,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.53. The stock has a market cap of $222.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.74.

Phoenix Global Resources Company Profile (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Argentina. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Upstream Capital Partners VI Limited.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 74,958 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. Stock
Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 74,958 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. Stock
David E. Shaw Sells 150,000 Shares of Schrodinger Inc Stock
David E. Shaw Sells 150,000 Shares of Schrodinger Inc Stock
Titan Mining Shares Gap Down to $0.71
Titan Mining Shares Gap Down to $0.71
Bravada Gold Shares Gap Down to $0.16
Bravada Gold Shares Gap Down to $0.16
AAR Target of Unusually High Options Trading
AAR Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Phoenix Global Resources Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.53
Phoenix Global Resources Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.53


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report