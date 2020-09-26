Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $17.52 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $17.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$384.00 to C$395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$375.92.

CP opened at C$402.41 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$252.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$410.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$390.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$345.08.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

