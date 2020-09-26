Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LORL opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.65. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,105,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 939,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 42,175 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 18.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 681,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 108,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

