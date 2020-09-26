Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Trican Well Service Ltd (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.85. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,557 shares trading hands.

TOLWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Trican Well Service from $0.65 to $1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.05.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.