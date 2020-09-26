General Moly (TSE:GMO) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

General Moly, Inc. (TSE:GMO) (NYSEMKT:GMO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. General Moly shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.

General Moly (TSE:GMO) (NYSEMKT:GMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

