Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Shares Gap Down to $1.34

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.34, but opened at $1.16. Vanstar Mining Resources shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 4,600 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 million and a P/E ratio of -46.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for and produces gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Nelligan project, including Liam, Dan, 36, and Renard gold zones located in the Chapais-Chibougameau region of northern Quebec.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.