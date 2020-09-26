Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Director Sells $3,016,842.50 in Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.55, for a total transaction of $3,016,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SAM opened at $875.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $849.91 and a 200-day moving average of $593.69. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $935.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $689.43.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

