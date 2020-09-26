William C. Bayless, Jr. Sells 120,000 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ACC opened at $33.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,753,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 54.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,547,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,828 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,654,766.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 117.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 440.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 955,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,523,000 after acquiring an additional 778,828 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

