Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 440,000 Shares of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) Stock

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $4,765,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Polar Asset Management Partner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 16th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 251 shares of Tottenham Acquisition I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $2,748.45.
  • On Monday, September 14th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,175 shares of Tottenham Acquisition I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $12,913.25.
  • On Tuesday, September 8th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,982 shares of Tottenham Acquisition I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $54,403.44.

Shares of TOTA stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.15 million, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.04. Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Tottenham Acquisition I (NASDAQ:TOTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Tottenham Acquisition I

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on the technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia.

