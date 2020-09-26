David E. Shaw Sells 145,525 Shares of Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 145,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $7,479,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $71.63. Schrodinger Inc has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. Schrodinger’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrodinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schrodinger by 125.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

