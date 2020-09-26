Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells 352,131 Shares of Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 352,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $14,085,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 352,131 shares in the company, valued at $14,085,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Evan Sharp sold 1,496,918 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $55,610,503.70.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Evan Sharp sold 433,108 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $15,037,509.76.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $1,561,875.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $1,683,125.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00.

Pinterest stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $42.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 45,102 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 109,021 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,931,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

