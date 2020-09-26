Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Desert Gold Ventures Inc (CVE:DAU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. Desert Gold Ventures shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 56,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $9.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Byumba exploration permit that covers an area of approximately 90,119 hectares, which is located to the north of the capital city of Kigali, Rwanda.

