Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Desert Gold Ventures Inc (CVE:DAU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. Desert Gold Ventures shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 56,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $9.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU)

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Byumba exploration permit that covers an area of approximately 90,119 hectares, which is located to the north of the capital city of Kigali, Rwanda.

