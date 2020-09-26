Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Gap Down to $0.99

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $0.85. Precision Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 49,430 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Precision Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,902.82% and a negative return on equity of 124.77%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

