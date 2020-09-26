Kuuhubb (CVE:KUU) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Kuuhubb Inc (CVE:KUU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.12. Kuuhubb shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 15,649 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Kuuhubb Company Profile (CVE:KUU)

Kuuhubb Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, development, and distribution of a portfolio of products in the digital entertainment space. It primarily focuses on lifestyle and mobile game applications for the female audience. It develops Recolor, a digital coloring book application; Neybers, an interior design game application; and My Hospital, a medical simulation game application.

