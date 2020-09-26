Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.14. Falcon Gold shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Falcon Gold in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include the Central Canada cobalt, copper, and gold project; the Coomer Lake vanadium-titanium project; the Wabunk cobalt and copper project; and the Burton gold property located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

