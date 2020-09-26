ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Shares Gap Down to $9.10

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $7.69. ConturaEnergyInc . shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 335 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. B. Riley cut shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Benchmark cut shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Get ConturaEnergyInc . alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($13.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($10.34). The business had revenue of $411.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter.

About ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.