Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.20. Orex Minerals shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 3,148 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50.

About Orex Minerals (CVE:REX)

Orex Minerals Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; Sandra Escobar silver-gold project located to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and Jumping Josephine gold project located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

