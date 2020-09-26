Asiabasemetals (CVE:ABZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

Asiabasemetals (CVE:ABZ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.30. Asiabasemetals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 12,500 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $12.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Asiabasemetals Company Profile (CVE:ABZ)

AsiaBaseMetals Inc engages in the exploration and development of metals in Canada. The company explores for zinc, iron, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Gnome zinc project covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia; and Jean iron ore project comprising 15 mineral claims covering an area of 1,584 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining district of Ontario.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Asiabasemetals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiabasemetals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.