MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Gap Up to $3.85

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $4.15. MICT shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 3,184 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MICT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MICT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Aegis began coverage on shares of MICT in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

In other MICT news, Director Jeffrey P. Bialos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at $995,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shamian Moran Rachel Amran sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,424 shares of company stock valued at $271,072. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MICT stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.15% of MICT worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

