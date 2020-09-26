RHC Capital (CVE:RHC) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

RHC Capital Corp (CVE:RHC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.34. RHC Capital shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 17,920 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 million and a P/E ratio of -36.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.41.

RHC Capital Company Profile (CVE:RHC)

RHC Capital Corporation explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Southern Saskatchewan. It holds 572 sections covering an area of 366,217 acres of helium land. RHC Capital Corporation is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

