IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) Shares Gap Up to $0.48

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.52. IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 4,097 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter. IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name.

