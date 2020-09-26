CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Gap Up to $16.11

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.11, but opened at $17.56. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 2,781 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVLG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $290.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Equities analysts forecast that CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.